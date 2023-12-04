Northumberland County Council’s leisure services are to be managed by Places for People Leisure Management Limited from April next year.

It follows a major review carried out by the council to develop a county-wide strategy to tackle inequalities, increase physical activity, improve access and encourage greater participation in physical activity.

Under procurement law the authority has to conduct a procurement process to ensure the authority is receiving good value for money and the best services possible.

Northumberland County Council has used this opportunity to transform the current provision to a Community Leisure and Wellbeing Service.

Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre. Picture by Michael Gant.

Places for People Leisure Limited is one of the UK's leading social enterprises and leading leisure management contractors, currently employing over 6,000 staff and operating over 100 sites on behalf of 33 local authorities.

Cllr Jeff Watson, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for healthy lives, said: “We’re pleased to announce Places for People Leisure Limited as the winner in a strong field.

“For the last nine years Active Northumberland have operated as the leisure provider and we thank them for their very good service to date.

“Staff who work across our leisure centres already do a fabulous job in supporting customers and will continue to do so as we make this transition.

Berwick leisure centre. Picture: Helen Smith Photography

“All permanent staff will be transferred over to the new operator on the same terms and conditions - as required by employment law. All transferring staff will retain their current terms and conditions.”

He added: “Health inequalities exist within Northumberland, so we took this opportunity to review and adapt our leisure services offer to incorporate a greater focus on the health and wellbeing of the wider community.

“The robust procurement process evaluated bids and secured the winner who are most likely to achieve this ambition with us as a partnership. We believe Places for People Leisure Limited are the best fit for this brief.”

