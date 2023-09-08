News you can trust since 1854
New pressure washing equipment helping to make Berwick town centre a cleaner place

A local authority’s new pressure washing rig is making a difference when it comes to an important issue for many in Berwick.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 17:24 BST
The equipment has been installed on the back of Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council’s flatbed van.

This has greatly speeded up its cleaning and allowed the council to tackle jobs it was previously unable to carry out.

A section of the authority’s latest newsletter includes the following: ‘With a range of nozzles and cleaning heads, we can wash our benches and bus shelters more efficiently and the set-up allows the wardens to reach up high by using the flatbed as a platform to stand on.

The equipment has been installed on the back of Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council’s flatbed van.
“The system is so flexible that we can even use it to water our flowerbeds and planters with a separate pump.

“We’ve listened to our residents too and invested in a pavement cleaning attachment so that we can help support the efforts of Northumberland County Council in keeping Marygate clean. We all appreciate that the gull mess can quickly become unsightly after a few days without rain and so we can help by doing extra washes at these times.

“Our new attachment for scrubbing pavements will also allow us to clean without any splashback so we can use it when the street is busy without fear of soaking people.

“We even have have a turbo nozzle attachment to remove chewing gum.”

