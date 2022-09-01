New play park with pirate ship planned in Bamburgh
Plans have been lodged for a new play park in Bamburgh with a pirate ship centrepiece.
Bamburgh Parish Council has submitted the application to renew and extend the existing play area next to the village green.
In a planning report, Cllr John Mackey states: “The site of the existing play area itself is within the Bamburgh Conservation Area and is in close proximity to Bamburgh Castle.
"In addition to being a focal point for residents’ families, the play area is a key attraction for the numerous tourists on their route between the village and the beach.
“The current play area was installed in 2011 is on multiple levels, is not enclosed and there has been subsidence around several of the activities.
"Additionally wear and tear has meant that several of the activities are close to the end of their safe useful lives.
"The parish council seeks to improve safety by moving existing rocks away from the activities, creating a uniform level for the whole area, replacing the existing rubber matting with a more robust surface, and having the play area fenced.
“In addition, the existing uneven surface makes it unsuitable for less able children. A critical part of the project is to introduce inclusive activities with improved access to ensure that disabled youngsters can participate in and enjoy the physical opportunities which are so essential to both physical and mental well-being."
The land is owned by Bamburgh Castle Estates which has agreed to allow the use of some additional unused land by the tennis court.