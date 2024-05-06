Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application by Maten Rohman of The Schooner Hotel seeks permission to landscape the rear courtyard/hotel garden area to create new external seating areas.

In December, an appeal over the refusal of its retrospective planning application for a decking area was dismissed by a planning inspector who ruled it was ‘jarringly out of place’.

It had been refused by Northumberland County Council planners last May.

Planners previously refused retrospective plans for a decking area.

The owners are in the process of removing the decking.

The new application seeks permission to clear all existing rubbish and loose surfaces and level the existing courtyard into three areas using blockwork as small retaining walls and faced with natural walling stone.