New plans submitted for redevelopment at The Schooner Hotel in Alnmouth
A planning application by Maten Rohman of The Schooner Hotel seeks permission to landscape the rear courtyard/hotel garden area to create new external seating areas.
In December, an appeal over the refusal of its retrospective planning application for a decking area was dismissed by a planning inspector who ruled it was ‘jarringly out of place’.
It had been refused by Northumberland County Council planners last May.
The owners are in the process of removing the decking.
The new application seeks permission to clear all existing rubbish and loose surfaces and level the existing courtyard into three areas using blockwork as small retaining walls and faced with natural walling stone.
The entrance area would be laid to traditional cobbles, with a ramp to assist with disabled access. Other areas would be made up of gravel and heritage paving slabs.
