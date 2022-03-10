New plans submitted for bypass of Northumberland village

Denwick, near Alnwick.

Northumberland Estates is proposing a bypass to the north of Denwick village, just outside Alnwick.

The B1340 currently runs through the heart of the village, including a tight bend, and is one of the main routes from Alnwick and the A1 towards the coast as well as route for heavy lorries to and from nearby quarries at Longhoughton and Howick.

Colin Barnes, planning and development director at Northumberland Estates, said: “The need for the bypass has been recognised by local people for many years and as vehicle numbers have increased with high volumes of heavy lorries and tourist traffic the environmental and safety concerns have risen.

"The first stage in the process is to progress the design in liaison with the county council and obtain planning permission for the scheme and then to proceed with potential funding and Northumberland Estates will be working with various bodies to achieve this.

"There is strong support from village residents and the parish council who have been consulted prior to the submission of the application and we are keen to see the project implemented as soon as possible.”

The scheme was first mooted in an application submitted more than two years ago. It also included plans for seven residential dwellings but that element does not form part of the current application.

Northumberland Estates, the Duke of Northumberland’s development company, owns the whole village.

The development proposal involves the change of use of a three hectare parcel of land.

A planning report by the applicant explains: ‘The proposed development would provide a new route for the B1340 from the A1 junction to the C80 junction with the B1340, providing a quicker and safer route for vehicle traffic around Denwick, as well as enhancing the amenity and heritage value of Denwick as a historic village with many listed buildings.

‘The proposed development will give the residents of Denwick a greatly improved quality of life. Through reducing the existing road safety issues, the village will become safer, quieter, cleaner and restore the historic village character.’

The new bypass would be to the north of the village houses. It would connect with the B1340 to the south west and north east and include a new roundabout south of Denwick Burn. Goldenmoor Farm’s private access to the north of the village would be upgraded and the centre of the village would only be accessible to traffic from the eastern end of the village via the roundabout, whilst Woodlea House would be accessed via the proposed bypass road.

A small number of low-grade vacant outbuildings are situated on the site which would be demolished and pedestrian access from Denwick village to the proposed bypass bus stops would be created.

The land between the houses and the proposed road would be planted with native specimen trees and shrubs to screen the road and traffic movement from the village.