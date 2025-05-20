The timeline for delivery of a cutting edge datacentre in Northumberland has been revealed in new documents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Papers published as part of new planning applications from US firm QTS state that the first phase of so-called enabling works has a target start-date of late 2025, with construction on the first phase of the datacentres themselves to begin in 2026. Outline permission for the £10 billion data centre was granted in March.

Construction of the ten datacentre buildings is expected to take a decade, with the fifth phase of construction slated to end in 2035. It is noted that these timescales are subject to securing future planning permissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time it is completed, the site will total up to 540,000 square metres of internal space, as well as the likes of substations and other associated works. The first phase of the project covers the south and south-western portion of the former Blyth Power Station site.

Data centres similar to this CGI are planned for the Northumberland site. (Photo by QTS/Northumberland County Council)

Construction of the first phase alone is not expected to be completed until 2029. The first round of enabling works, set to take place later this year, will see vegetation stripped, a site compound set up and other preparatory work.

The council has said that the state-of-the-art facility at Cambois will represent a significant inward investment of up to £10 billion, one of the largest in the UK.

It is expected to deliver hundreds of long-term jobs to operate the centres, plus 1,200 long-term construction jobs over the decade-long construction period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also enable the council to establish a £110m fund which will drive long-term investment, including in growth and jobs schemes in the economic corridor along the new Northumberland Line which opened in December 2024.

QTS is the datacentre subsidiary of American investment giant Blackstone. The site will provide the necessary computing power for emerging technologies such as AI, while leading tech firms such as Google and Facebook have been put forward as potential customers.