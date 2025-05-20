New plans outline timescale for delivery of data centre at Cambois in Northumberland
Papers published as part of new planning applications from US firm QTS state that the first phase of so-called enabling works has a target start-date of late 2025, with construction on the first phase of the datacentres themselves to begin in 2026. Outline permission for the £10 billion data centre was granted in March.
Construction of the ten datacentre buildings is expected to take a decade, with the fifth phase of construction slated to end in 2035. It is noted that these timescales are subject to securing future planning permissions.
By the time it is completed, the site will total up to 540,000 square metres of internal space, as well as the likes of substations and other associated works. The first phase of the project covers the south and south-western portion of the former Blyth Power Station site.
Construction of the first phase alone is not expected to be completed until 2029. The first round of enabling works, set to take place later this year, will see vegetation stripped, a site compound set up and other preparatory work.
The council has said that the state-of-the-art facility at Cambois will represent a significant inward investment of up to £10 billion, one of the largest in the UK.
It is expected to deliver hundreds of long-term jobs to operate the centres, plus 1,200 long-term construction jobs over the decade-long construction period.
It will also enable the council to establish a £110m fund which will drive long-term investment, including in growth and jobs schemes in the economic corridor along the new Northumberland Line which opened in December 2024.