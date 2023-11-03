News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

New plans lodged for housing development in Rothbury

Plans have been lodged for a new housing development on a greenfield site in Rothbury.
By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Alnwick-based housebuilder Cussins wants to build 41 homes, including six affordable homes, on land east of Whitton View.

Planning permission for 55 homes on the site was granted in 2014 and work started in 2017 with the formation of the southern access into the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the scheme has not been completed and Cussins is now applying for a new development including a new access from the northern end of Whitton View.

Whitton View in Rothbury and the proposed development site to the right. Picture: GoogleWhitton View in Rothbury and the proposed development site to the right. Picture: Google
Whitton View in Rothbury and the proposed development site to the right. Picture: Google
Most Popular

A planning report by the applicant explains: “The layout has been designed to align with the principles of development under the original consent but with a reduction in the number of homes and a change to the access so that it is from a single point at the northern end of Whitton View.

"Within the site, housing has been laid out to create an attractive design with pockets of green space and ecological mitigation alongside SUDS (Sustainable Urban Drainage System). The design has been influenced by the site’s topography and the relationship to existing houses in Whitton View to maintain privacy for existing residents.”

The proposed properties are a mix of three, four and five bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, some with garages and all with off-street parking and private gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The homes would be constructed in a mixture of red brick and coursed local sandstone with slate grey concrete tile roofs.

NHS North East and Cumbria ICB has indicated the expansion of healthcare infrastructure needed to meet demand from the increased population would require a financial contribution secured through legal agreement.

Related topics:AlnwickPlanning permission