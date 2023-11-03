Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick-based housebuilder Cussins wants to build 41 homes, including six affordable homes, on land east of Whitton View.

Planning permission for 55 homes on the site was granted in 2014 and work started in 2017 with the formation of the southern access into the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the scheme has not been completed and Cussins is now applying for a new development including a new access from the northern end of Whitton View.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitton View in Rothbury and the proposed development site to the right. Picture: Google

A planning report by the applicant explains: “The layout has been designed to align with the principles of development under the original consent but with a reduction in the number of homes and a change to the access so that it is from a single point at the northern end of Whitton View.

"Within the site, housing has been laid out to create an attractive design with pockets of green space and ecological mitigation alongside SUDS (Sustainable Urban Drainage System). The design has been influenced by the site’s topography and the relationship to existing houses in Whitton View to maintain privacy for existing residents.”

The proposed properties are a mix of three, four and five bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, some with garages and all with off-street parking and private gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The homes would be constructed in a mixture of red brick and coursed local sandstone with slate grey concrete tile roofs.