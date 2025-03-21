New plans lodged for homes next to Chathill station in Northumberland
An application seeking outline planning consent has been submitted by Mike Worthington.
Two-bedroom affordable homes with a garden and parking are proposed on the site to the north east of the station.
A planning statement on the applicant's behalf states: ‘The land is classified as brownfield, with no recorded history of previous development. Historically, it has been used for access and storage purposes directly associated with the servicing of the railway line and station.
‘Currently, the site is not used for parking, as existing facilities on the southern side of the railway line adequately meet demand. Furthermore, due to the limited use of Chathill Station, there is no requirement for additional parking provision.
‘The proposed scheme will contribute to addressing the need for affordable rural housing while integrating sensitively within the existing settlement pattern. The site, located at the edge of Chathill, represents a logical extension to the existing built form.
‘Following the refusal of the initial application, careful consideration has been given to the issues raised, and appropriate alterations have been made to the proposed development to ensure compliance with relevant planning policies and guidance. It is considered that the revised scheme is now fully compliant with planning policy and should be supported.’
There has been one objection by a local resident.
Adrian Peel writes: ‘Six houses in such a confined area, all requiring access directly in-front of the busy East Coast train line, will cause road traffic safety issues for vehicles turning into the site and those ‘backed up’ vehicles that are on the level crossing.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.