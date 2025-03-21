New plans lodged for homes next to Chathill station in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Revised plans have been lodged for six new homes next to Chathill railway station.

An application seeking outline planning consent has been submitted by Mike Worthington.

Two-bedroom affordable homes with a garden and parking are proposed on the site to the north east of the station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning statement on the applicant's behalf states: ‘The land is classified as brownfield, with no recorded history of previous development. Historically, it has been used for access and storage purposes directly associated with the servicing of the railway line and station.

Chathill Railway Station and the potential housing site on the east side of the tracks.placeholder image
Chathill Railway Station and the potential housing site on the east side of the tracks.

‘Currently, the site is not used for parking, as existing facilities on the southern side of the railway line adequately meet demand. Furthermore, due to the limited use of Chathill Station, there is no requirement for additional parking provision.

‘The proposed scheme will contribute to addressing the need for affordable rural housing while integrating sensitively within the existing settlement pattern. The site, located at the edge of Chathill, represents a logical extension to the existing built form.

‘Following the refusal of the initial application, careful consideration has been given to the issues raised, and appropriate alterations have been made to the proposed development to ensure compliance with relevant planning policies and guidance. It is considered that the revised scheme is now fully compliant with planning policy and should be supported.’

There has been one objection by a local resident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adrian Peel writes: ‘Six houses in such a confined area, all requiring access directly in-front of the busy East Coast train line, will cause road traffic safety issues for vehicles turning into the site and those ‘backed up’ vehicles that are on the level crossing.’

Related topics:Northumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice