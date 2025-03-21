Revised plans have been lodged for six new homes next to Chathill railway station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application seeking outline planning consent has been submitted by Mike Worthington.

Two-bedroom affordable homes with a garden and parking are proposed on the site to the north east of the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement on the applicant's behalf states: ‘The land is classified as brownfield, with no recorded history of previous development. Historically, it has been used for access and storage purposes directly associated with the servicing of the railway line and station.

Chathill Railway Station and the potential housing site on the east side of the tracks.

‘Currently, the site is not used for parking, as existing facilities on the southern side of the railway line adequately meet demand. Furthermore, due to the limited use of Chathill Station, there is no requirement for additional parking provision.

‘The proposed scheme will contribute to addressing the need for affordable rural housing while integrating sensitively within the existing settlement pattern. The site, located at the edge of Chathill, represents a logical extension to the existing built form.

‘Following the refusal of the initial application, careful consideration has been given to the issues raised, and appropriate alterations have been made to the proposed development to ensure compliance with relevant planning policies and guidance. It is considered that the revised scheme is now fully compliant with planning policy and should be supported.’

There has been one objection by a local resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Peel writes: ‘Six houses in such a confined area, all requiring access directly in-front of the busy East Coast train line, will cause road traffic safety issues for vehicles turning into the site and those ‘backed up’ vehicles that are on the level crossing.’