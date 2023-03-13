A planning application has been submitted for 10 custom built cabins on the Middleton Hall estate, near Belford.

Since 2008 the estate has been operated and incrementally developed by Middleton Hall Leisure Ltd offering short stay holiday accommodation and for a period event management, particularly weddings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the last few years the business has focused on distinctive, unique holiday destination accommodation across the eastern part of the estate.

The entrance to the Middleton Hall estate.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf explains how it is now hoped to develop 10 new units in five discreet locations ‘building on the existing infrastructure of the estate and adding a new type of distinct offer in the woodland to the north west of the hall.’

There are two cabin types proposed at this stage, both offering two bedrooms and a large kitchen/dining/living area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some would have an open frontage towards the west with balcony to take advantage of evening sunsets over the lake, while others would be set in woodland so have a far less open façade, low overhanging eaves and feel nestled in the setting as a result.

The planning report states: “The large area of the estate grounds means it is possible to propose the introduction of new units of holiday accommodation without feeling like the site is anywhere near saturated.”

The report also notes damage caused to the woodland by Storm Arwen in autumn 2021.