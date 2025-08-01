New plans have been lodged which could pave the way for a luxury boutique hotel in Bamburgh.

Local hotelier Richard Shell, founder of The Doxford Group, has submitted a new planning application for a redevelopment of The Greenhouse on Front Street.

He is proposing extensions to the property, currently a two-unit holiday let, which would enable the creation of six en-suite guest bedrooms on the first floor, along with a 21-table restaurant and kitchen on the ground floor.

It is envisaged the development could create nine full-time jobs

It is a scaled back version of an earlier application which was deemed an ‘over-development’ by Northumberland County Council’s conservation officer.

A report on the applicant’s behalf states: “Additional space is required to make the building financially viable as a boutique small hotel.”

It adds: “The reduction from the original planning application will reduce room revenue, but we believe the viability of the project to work for the business with six good sized rooms.”

However, concerns have been raised about parking.

Lucker Road resident Patty Gibb, in a letter of objection, states: “I object on the grounds that insufficient dedicated parking spaces have been provided for the staff and guests working and staying at the proposed hotel and likely restaurant and bar visitors.

“As the council car park is expensive and quite a walk from the proposed hotel and also because there is no parking scheme on either Front Street or Lucker Road, this proposal will further impact the acute parking problem for residents and existing small businesses on Front Street and especially on Lucker Road, being the closest roads to the proposed hotel with uncontrolled parking.”

Bamburgh Parish Council added: “Bamburgh suffers badly from a lack of parking places and each planning consent approved where this is ignored only adds to the problem. This development will put yet more pressure on parking provision in the village.”

A transport assessment on the applicant’s behalf notes that the property has three parking spaces located to the rear and that there is on-street parking nearby. It also highlights the proximity of seasonal parking next to St Aidan’s Church.