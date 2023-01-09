New plans lodged for affordable housing scheme on Northumberland coast
Scaled back plans have been submitted for an affordable housing scheme in a coastal community.
Bernicia Homes, with landowners Mrs S Carr & Mr W Dunn, are seeking planning permission for nine new homes on land south west of St Cuthbert’s Close in North Sunderland.
Last year, plans for 20 homes on the site were refused by officers at Northumberland County Council using delegated powers.
It is now proposed to build five two bedroom bungalows, a pair of two bedroom houses and two three bedroom houses.
“The proposal is based around creating an attractive development whilst maximising the occupancy to ensure the scheme is a viable economic development,” states a planning report on the applicant’s behalf.
“The scheme proposed is for nine dwellings, with the scale of the development having been reduced following a previous application and ongoing consultation with the local planning authority.”
The issue of affordable housing has been in the spotlight for many years in the Seahouses area where there is a high proportion of holiday and second homes.
“The need for additional affordable homes in the settlement is evidence by the over subscription of eligible people for the existing units and through Northumberland Home Finder.” states a report by George F White on behalf of the applicants.
"Discussions have been held with the council’s affordable housing officer who supports the need for the proposed dwellings.
"The applicants are willing to enter into a Section 106 agreement to secure the affordable housing units in perpetuity. This will be progressed with the council during the consideration of this application.”