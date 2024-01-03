New plans lodged by owner of Doxford Barns and Charlton Hall wedding venues in Northumberland aim to solve staff accommodation issue
The proposed scheme includes a new headquarters to support the ongoing operations of the Doxford Group, which runs Doxford Barns, Charlton Hall and The Tempus Hotel, near Ellingham.
Six apartments so staff can live close to the venues are also envisaged.
The project has been commissioned by Richard Shell, owner and managing director of the Doxford Group.
An application on his behalf by Sadler Brown Archirecture states: ‘The applicant and multiple generations of his family have lived and worked at Doxford as tenant farmers for over 100 years.
‘In 2014 the applicant began his business venture by converting two unused barns into a ceremony space which since grew into Doxford Barns as it is known today; this was then followed by the purchase of Charlton Hall from Lord Runciman of Doxford four years later.
‘Due to the intense nature of running wedding venues, the applicant requires to stay resident within the immediate locale, to afford 24-hour access to both of his business venues; Doxford Barns and Charlton Hall.
‘As both wedding businesses have expanded over the years, so has the need for an increased number of workers and support services to operate the businesses. Both venues are very rural, and the nature of work often revolves around unsociable hours, and therefore it is necessary to provide accommodation for workers from outside the region close to the venues.
‘The primary aim of the development is to provide a new headquarters to support the business operations of the Doxford Group wedding venues. As part of this, the principal building will be the “Directors House”, which will accommodate the applicant and his family, along with associated amenities.
‘Subservient staff areas will be incorporated to the rear of the building which will facilitate the ever expanding operations of both wedding venues.’
The proposed site is part of an arable field which forms part of the Doxford Farm.
A planning report adds that the 15-bedroom Tempus Hotel requires substantially more staffing than the more seasonal wedding venues, as would the recently approved redevelopment of the Walled Garden.