Plans have been lodged for a new development to support wedding and hotel venues in north Northumberland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposed scheme includes a new headquarters to support the ongoing operations of the Doxford Group, which runs Doxford Barns, Charlton Hall and The Tempus Hotel, near Ellingham.

Six apartments so staff can live close to the venues are also envisaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project has been commissioned by Richard Shell, owner and managing director of the Doxford Group.

Charlton Hall, Chathill.

An application on his behalf by Sadler Brown Archirecture states: ‘The applicant and multiple generations of his family have lived and worked at Doxford as tenant farmers for over 100 years.

‘In 2014 the applicant began his business venture by converting two unused barns into a ceremony space which since grew into Doxford Barns as it is known today; this was then followed by the purchase of Charlton Hall from Lord Runciman of Doxford four years later.

‘Due to the intense nature of running wedding venues, the applicant requires to stay resident within the immediate locale, to afford 24-hour access to both of his business venues; Doxford Barns and Charlton Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As both wedding businesses have expanded over the years, so has the need for an increased number of workers and support services to operate the businesses. Both venues are very rural, and the nature of work often revolves around unsociable hours, and therefore it is necessary to provide accommodation for workers from outside the region close to the venues.

‘The primary aim of the development is to provide a new headquarters to support the business operations of the Doxford Group wedding venues. As part of this, the principal building will be the “Directors House”, which will accommodate the applicant and his family, along with associated amenities.

‘Subservient staff areas will be incorporated to the rear of the building which will facilitate the ever expanding operations of both wedding venues.’

The proposed site is part of an arable field which forms part of the Doxford Farm.