Plans to make Alnwick Playhouse a more financially attractive proposition for visiting performers have received the green light.

Theatre trustees have been granted permission for a revamp of the neighbouring former Northumberland Gazette offices, most recently home to Hotspur Gin, to provide accommodation for visiting artists.

Damian Cruden, Alnwick Playhouse artistic director, said: "The cost of Airbnbs and B&B can be anything from £80 to £150 a night and if four or five artists need a place to stay that adds up to quite a lot.

"Over the past year I’ve not been able to book certain groups because by the time all the costs are added up there’s not enough money in the budget.

Alnwick Playhouse artistic director Damian Cruden.

"The use of this building will allow us to offer professional companies a place to stay that will make it more financially viable.”

It is planned to create five double rooms with sitting rooms on the upper floor, along with a fully accessible double room with en-suite on the ground floor. There would also be a small kitchen dining area.

There will also be a creative room for workshops and meetings alongside office space.

"We’re hopeful that The November Club will take up residency in the building, bringing a professional theatre company back into Alnwick for the first time since the Northumberland Theatre Company moved in 2018,” said Mr Cruden. “It will be great to have things being made in the community again.”

The former Gazette building will be converted into accommodation for visiting artists at Alnwick Playhouse. Picture: Google

The facility would also help enhance the theatre’s work with the Soldier’s Arts Academy, creating opportunities through art for serving and veteran military personnel and their families.

“All these things bring with them an income for the playhouse because we need to find ways to continue to meet our costs,” Mr Cruden explained. “A theatre is an expensive operation to run and we also know it’s been a difficult time for everyone and putting the price of tickets up isn’t an option.”

New windows and doors are proposed along with work to make the building wheelchair accessible, while a series of environmental and building fabric improvements are planned to reduce energy use and carbon footprint.

Mr Cruden added: “The building is structurally sound but the fit out will be expensive and we’re looking to make it as green as possible with top-notch insulation so that it’s not expensive the heat.”