It is anticipated that a new two-storey building on Market Place will include three cinema screens, a multipurpose 120-seat performance space, a café bar and creative play spaces.

As a precursor to a full planning application, consultants have asked Northumberland County Council’s planning department if an environmental impact assessment is required.

The aim is to submit a full application by October with a view to construction starting next summer and an opening in autumn 2024.

Blyth Market Place.

DPP planning consultant Helen Marks, in a screening opinion document lodged on behalf of Northumberland County Council, states: ‘The culture hub is proposed to comprise a two-storey building of approximately 1,700 sq m.

‘It will occupy the central space within the Market Place, whilst retaining a flexible space to maintain and strengthen Blyth Market.

‘The layout and design of the culture hub is currently being developed but it is anticipated that it will accommodate cinema screens, a multipurpose performance space, smaller multipurpose spaces, a café bar and creative play spaces, in addition to support accommodation such as WCs and storage space.’

She continues: ‘The proposed development will have a positive socio-economic impact on the local area through job creation both during the construction and operational phases.

Blyth Market.

‘The ambition of this project is to provide a major attractor that will increase vibrancy and footfall, bring visitors and spending to the town, boost pride of place amongst local residents, encourage more of a night-time economy, and stimulate the wider regeneration and renewal of the town.’

The report adds that care is being taken to ensure that the proposed building is being designed to be appropriate to its location within Blyth Market Place.

More than £32m Government funding has been secured to revitalise the town centre.

It received £20.9m from the Town Deal Fund and £11.12m from the Future High Streets Fund.