Leading councillors in Northumberland have agreed to update planning policy in a bid to protect the area’s character.

The decision comes after the Labour Government controversially increased the county’s housing target from 549 to 1,649 new homes annually.

The Conservative-led administration has voiced strong opposition to the plans since they were announced last year. However, the current local plan was only adopted in March 2022, having been developed since 2017.

Speaking at a meeting, cabinet member for housing Colin Horncastle made the case for an updated plan.

He said: “We’re very fortunate to have a local plan – 50% of local authorities don’t. When it was passed, it was a plan for controlled growth while protecting the unique characteristics of the county and had a healthy five-year housing supply.

“We’re under no obligation to review it in the first five years – so why are we doing it? There has been some changes that could make it less effective.

“The Government has introduced a new NPPF [National Planning Policy Framework] which changes rules around the green belt. Towns like Hexham, Ponteland and Morpeth and other villages that rely on the green belt for protection could be under threat.

“The Government has also increased our housing target. Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are also putting pressure on us to accommodate refugees and the Northumberland Line also puts growth pressure on the south east.”

The Government’s new NPPF includes proposals for the designation of “grey belt” land – sites within the green belt that make a “limited contribution” to the green belt and that are deemed suitable for development. It includes previously developed land or areas surrounded by development.

Members were told how a new local plan would give the local authority more say over future housing applications.

Coun Horncastle continued: “It is a lot of work, but it is essential. In the short term, we’re okay – the policies in the plan continue to conform with the new NPPF.

“Since the plan was adopted, we have had none of the huge, large-scale developments we have had previously. I remember sitting here eight years ago, and it was whatever developers wanted.”

The cabinet unanimously agreed to commence work on a new local plan.