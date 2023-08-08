New paving installed as repairs continue at Queen's Garden in Tweedmouth

The picturesque spot was chosen by Northumberland County Council as one of the places to commemorate the late Queen, Elizabeth ll.

The Queen visited the location in 1956 and was presented with a salmon.

This latest part of the scheme has been to install new paving slabs which run from beneath the new archway.

New paving at the Queen's Garden in Tweedmouth.

Other work includes planting and repainted and repairing the benches and railings. An illustration board is also to be included.

Cllr Georgina Hill, member for Berwick East, who championed the Queen’s Garden to be chosen as one of the places in Northumberland to commemorate the late Queen, said; “This various aspects of this scheme are coming together really well and it is great to see such a lovely spot being improved and enhanced even more.”