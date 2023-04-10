New parking spaces set to ease congestion on Spittal Hall Road in Berwick
A scheme to create more parking spaces on a Berwick street is nearing completion.
The £20,000 project on Spittal Hall Road, also known as Highcliffe hill, is expected to be finished later this week.
It was put forward by Cllr Georgina Hill, member for Berwick East on Northumberland County Council, and has been funded through her small schemes allowance, with a contribution from highways.
The new section of parking adds to the existing two sections alongside the road to the Highcliffe and Eastcliffe estates and which face out to sea.
Cllr Hill said: “As we all know, parking is a problem here as it is elsewhere - too many cars, modern big cars in roads and streets not built for cars, multi-car households and so on.
"Identifying space and funding to create additional spaces is much easier said than done but I am really pleased we have managed to make this work.
"These new spaces will help ease the situation in this area and I will, of course, continue to see what else can feasibly be done.
“Thanks to NCC highways team who promised to carry this project out early in the new financial year and actually started the work a couple of days before the new financial year started.”