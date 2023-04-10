The £20,000 project on Spittal Hall Road, also known as Highcliffe hill, is expected to be finished later this week.

It was put forward by Cllr Georgina Hill, member for Berwick East on Northumberland County Council, and has been funded through her small schemes allowance, with a contribution from highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new section of parking adds to the existing two sections alongside the road to the Highcliffe and Eastcliffe estates and which face out to sea.

More parking places are being created on Spittal Hall Road.

Cllr Hill said: “As we all know, parking is a problem here as it is elsewhere - too many cars, modern big cars in roads and streets not built for cars, multi-car households and so on.

"Identifying space and funding to create additional spaces is much easier said than done but I am really pleased we have managed to make this work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These new spaces will help ease the situation in this area and I will, of course, continue to see what else can feasibly be done.