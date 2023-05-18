News you can trust since 1854
New parking bays completed at Spittal Hall Road

The new parking bays on Spittal Hall Road, which leads on to the Highcliffe and Eastcliffe estates in Spittal, have been completed and are now available for use.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th May 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:59 BST

The project was put forward by local county councillor Georgina Hill and funded mainly from her members’ local schemes budget.

She said: “I am really pleased that the bays have been completed.

“The two bodies who have been involved and assisted in me delivering this project are Northumberland County Council (NCC) Highways and Bernicia, who will be making a financial contribution towards it.

The project was put forward by local county councillor Georgina Hill and funded mainly from her members’ local schemes budget.
“It has already been paid for out of my members’ schemes budget (with a contribution from NCC Highways) so Bernicia’s contribution will be paid back into my pot, which will go towards more local improvements.”

