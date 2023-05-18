New parking bays completed at Spittal Hall Road
The new parking bays on Spittal Hall Road, which leads on to the Highcliffe and Eastcliffe estates in Spittal, have been completed and are now available for use.
The project was put forward by local county councillor Georgina Hill and funded mainly from her members’ local schemes budget.
She said: “I am really pleased that the bays have been completed.
“The two bodies who have been involved and assisted in me delivering this project are Northumberland County Council (NCC) Highways and Bernicia, who will be making a financial contribution towards it.
“It has already been paid for out of my members’ schemes budget (with a contribution from NCC Highways) so Bernicia’s contribution will be paid back into my pot, which will go towards more local improvements.”