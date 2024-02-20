Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bockenfield Aerodrome director Richard Pike revealed the news after council planners refused an application seeking permission to allow the training and fuelling of military and emergency services aircraft to resume at Eshott Airfield.

He explained: “During the summer there was an offer made to purchase the airfield business which has been accepted.

“Given the upset caused to the neighbouring properties, the new operators are not looking to offer the helicopter services as we did.

A Wildcat helicopter refuelling at Eshott Airfield.

“Further information was requested from the council in December, but it became clear that the new operators would be best to liaise directly with the council, rather then us continue our application.

“As a result this application was stopped after further discussion with the council last week.

“The new operators share the same passion for vintage aviation that we did, and I’m sure the airfield will remain an important local asset.”

He added that ‘it will be business as usual at Eshott’.

The airfield will continue to operate and flight experience vouchers will still be valid under the same terms and conditions, with the money set aside and ring-fenced with the new operators.

The current operator had been in long-running discussions with Northumberland County Council over restrictions imposed on the airfield.

They include a ban on emergency and military aircraft landing except in emergencies, pilots not being allowed to land before 9am and vehicles not being allowed to move on the site after 7pm.

A planning application seeking permission to amend operating hours from 7am to 11pm and allow the training and fuelling of military and emergency services aircraft aimed to overcome those issues.

The application, which also sought retrospective permission for the on-site cafe, attracted more than 400 letters – 212 objections and 240 in support.

Senior planning officer Ryan Soulsby reported: “There remain significant unresolved issues which mean that this application cannot be supported in its current form.

"Whilst the principle of development upon the application site is recognised as being capable of being acceptable, noting the historic use of the site and implementation of previous permissions, the submission fails to appropriately address concerns in relation to amenity impacts, design of built form, highway safety and SSSI impacts.”