A new convenience store set to open in Berwick has been granted a licence after ditching plans to sell alcohol 24/7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An empty unit on Marygate, in the centre of the historic town, is set to be converted into a Morrisons Daily.

Members of Northumberland County Council’s licensing sub-committee approved a premises licence for the business on Thursday, August 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that came after applicant Kulasingham Chandramohan scaled back original proposals that would have seen it able to sell alcohol 24 hours a day following objections from residents and concerns from Northumbria Police.

An empty unit on Marygate in Berwick is set to be converted into a Morrisons Daily.

As well as alcohol-related concerns, one of the objectors raised concerns about litter from discarded fast food wrappers in Golden Square – which ‘aggravates the problem of aggressive seagulls’.

Instead, the store will now be able to supply alcohol from 5am to 2am Monday to Saturday, until 2.30am Friday and Saturday, and until midnight on Sunday.

Licensing consultant Mike Thorpe, representing the applicant, told a committee hearing in Morpeth that the former O2 store on Marygate had been vacant for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that Mr Chandramohan was an experienced shop owner with businesses in towns like Luton and Hartlepool, calling him a “great operator with a great track record”.

But Berwick resident Sarah Vaughan, speaking on behalf of neighbours who objected to the application, warned that even the shortened alcohol sales hours were still “too long” in a residential area where families and older people live.

She said that locals were delighted at the prospect of a new store opening and had been “begging to get this kind of shop in Marygate”.

However, she added that some already have “sleepless nights” because of disruption caused by drunk young people in the town and worried that this will exacerbate anti-social behaviour problems in an area that does not have an overnight police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thorpe said that the shop had a “comprehensive suite of measures” to avoid problems, including a commitment not to sell alcohol to drunk people or known street drinkers.

He added: “There is no evidence that it will exacerbate the problems. It might help.”