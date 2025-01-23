New Mitford Road landslip investigation works will require a four-week road closure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It follows a depression detected in the footpath of the road near the C146 High House Road junction, making it necessary to install three-way traffic lights to keep road users safe.
Storm Babet exacerbated issues and led to extensive damage, and a risk to the road if they are not dealt with.
Northumberland County Council has announced that to allow the work to take place safely, there is set to be a four-week road closure between the High House Road junction and the affected area of the B6343, with traffic lights remaining in place, starting on the week beginning February 10.
The information gained from the upcoming investigation works will be used to inform the repairs that are planned to be implemented later this year.
The works will start with topographical, ecological and ground penetrating radar surveys. This will be followed by a further ground investigation that will drill a number of boreholes and take samples for analysis.
County council leader Glen Sanderson explained: “While we are doing this work as quickly as we can, I would like to thank all those affected by this long-running issue for their continued patience and understanding.
“This is a key stage to inform us how best to fix this landslip and ensure it remains fixed for future generations.
“These are significant and complex works, but it’s vital to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors and to give long-term stability and reassurance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.