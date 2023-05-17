The 15th century gatehouse has been struck numerous times over the years, leading to concerns about structural damage and possible collapse.

Key stakeholders have concluded that there is not a single solution so a range of signage improvements and road layout changes are planned.

The highways team at Northumberland County Council plans to replace the existing warning signs at the tower with mandatory signs which are enforceable and unambiguous.

Bondgate Tower, Alnwick.

In addition, gaps have been identified in signage on some approaches.

New and improved advance warning signs will be introduced that show the height restriction and propose alternative routes before it is too late.

The new signage should mean that it will be less likely that the driver of a high vehicle will unexpectedly find themselves at the tower.

The first phase of that work is funded and will be implemented during financial year 2023-­24.

The next phase of work will involve some realignment and narrowing of kerbs at the tower. The plan is to prepare a budget for this work in 2023-2­4, with a view to implementation in 2024­-25.

Meanwhile, Northumberland Estates has carried out a detailed digital survey of the tower that will be used as a baseline for regular structural monitoring. There may also be potential to introduce a CCTV system that will better capture and record all vehicle impacts.

Emma Gledson, senior building surveyor at Northumberland Estates, said: “Currently on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register, Bondgate Tower in Alnwick is most at risk from damage caused by vehicle impacts.

“Together with Northumberland County Council and Historic England, we are committed to ensuring that the Grade I Listed building and Scheduled Monument remains safe, whilst preserving its original character.

"Planned changes to signage and adjustments to the road layout should result in fewer incidents and less damage to the 15th-century gatehouse, allowing it to be removed from the Heritage at Risk Register following restoration, and enjoyed by future generations.”

Bondgate Tower, also known as the Hotspur Tower, is the east gate of Alnwick’s former town wall. It was built around 1450 by the second Earl of Northumberland.

Up to 1,000 vehicles an hour pass through the arch. Major strikes by vehicles are not common but there is evidence of frequent minor impacts.

A report by Alnwick Civic Society acknowledges there is no expectation that this mix of approaches will completely eliminate the risk of vehicle damage.

The key stakeholders plan to monitor progress and review the situation once the signage improvements are in place and following an initial bedding in period.

Further measures may be considered at a later stage including lighting to enhance the tower or a vehicle height detection system connected to advance warning signs.

An Alnwick Civic Society spokesperson said: “Our hope is that the planned risk reduction measures prove sufficiently effective, but this is not the only issue affecting traffic management in Alnwick.