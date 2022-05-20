Apart from a short break, Cllr Geoff Watson has been a member of Alnwick Town Council since local government reorganisation in 2009.

He said: “People who know me know that I love our local area and I’m really thrilled to be given this opportunity to serve.

“We are fortunate in Alnwick to have an experienced and dedicated group of town councillors some of which have previously been mayors of the town and have set a high standard which I am determined to emulate.”

Alnwick's new mayor, Cllr Geoff Watson.

Proud to be a Royal Signals veteran, Cllr Watson has nominated the new Alnwick branch of the Royal British Legion as his chosen charity.

Following his service in the Armed Forces he worked for Cable & Wireless in London before joining British Rail.

He later worked for Newcastle City Council, moving to Alnwick in 2000.

He became manager of Alnwick Development Trust in 2006 and helped deliver a host of projects before retiring in 2012.

New councillors Grant Sugden and Steven Temple.

His predecessor, Cllr Lynda Wearn, said it had been an honour and a privilege to serve for two terms, adding: “I thank everyone who has supported me over the last three years, during which we faced the Covid pandemic.

"Alnwick Town Council and the residents worked together to face the challenges that brought and I am very proud to have been part of the council during that period.”

Cllr John Humphries has been elected deputy mayor.

Two new councillors, Grant Sugden and Steven Temple, have also been co-opted, bringing the council to its full quota of 18 members.

Cllr Sugden, who represents the Clayton ward, is the chief executive of Waverley Care, Scotland’s leading HIV charity, and is closely involved with national work to get to zero HIV transmissions by 2030.

He said: “I’m looking forward to being part of the Alnwick Town Council team and working together to support Alnwick to be the best it can be.”

Cllr Temple, who represents Castle ward, cites his partner Melanie and two teenage children as being the main reason he wanted to join the council.