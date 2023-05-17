Town councillors elected her at the council’s annual meeting last week, and Cllr Fiona Rowlet was elected as vice-chairperson and Deputy Mayor.

Cllr Sutherland said: “I am grateful to my colleagues on the council for electing me to this office and I would like to thank Louise Spratt for her exemplary work and dedication to the role of chairperson and Mayor over the last 18 months.

“Louise has had such an active civic term as we reintroduced the community and garden awards, took control of the service of remembrance, and both grieved for and welcomed a monarch. She has truly done us and the community proud.

Cllr Alison Sutherland and Cllr Fiona Rowlet

“In my new role, I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with my colleagues and the council officers, building other relationships within the community to see what opportunities lie ahead to protect and enhance our community.”

An East ward councillor since May 2021, Alison has lived in Newbiggin for most of her life and is a supporter of Wansbeck Valley Foodbank and a volunteer at the town’s allotments.

New Deputy Mayor, Cllr Rowlet, has been the North ward councillor since July 2021 and is also an allotments volunteer, as well as having directed a pantomime in the town.

She said: “I am delighted to have been nominated by my fellow councillors for this role.

“I hope to continue the work we, as a united town council, undertake for the benefit of Newbiggin and its residents.