The work, part of a county-wide scheme to enhance scores of public loos, has included a full re-fit of the men’s, women’s and disabled toilets. Additional baby change spaces are also available.

Coun John Riddle, Northumberland County Council cabinet member, said: “It’s great that we’re able to re-open these toilets after a full refurbishment.

“Berwick is a historic and bustling town and it’s important that we provide good quality facilities in the town for both residents and visitors – as we’re doing across the county.”

County council leader Glen Sanderson, Mandy Jackson and Coun Catherine Seymour at the refurbished public toilets in Castlegate car park.

The improvements are part of a wider £1.5million three-year programme of works to significantly improve the standard of service at all of the 54 public toilets in the county for which the council has responsibility.

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “I know our residents will be delighted that these facilities are now open after the refurbishment.

“We have also restored the Greens Haven facilities at Magdalene Fields and later this year will be replacing the old ‘superloo’ toilet in Woolmarket with a brand new modular public toilet block that includes a Changing Places facility to improve accessibility to toilet facilities for disabled people who have more complex needs.

