Northumberland Conservatives leader Glen Sanderson has been re-elected as leader of the council despite a challenge from Reform UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the council’s annual general meeting, Cllr Sanderson defeated a challenge from Reform UK leader Coun Mark Peart.

The Independent Group, Greens and Liberal Democrats all backed the Tories to lead the council for a further four years, while Labour chose to abstain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tories remain the largest party on the council following the local election on May 1, but were nine seats short of a majority following significant gains by Reform. The Conservatives have 26 seats, with Reform on 23.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council. Photo: Iain Buist/NCJ Media.

Speaking at the AGM, Cllr Sanderson said: “I miss the faces that aren’t here, but it is very good to see new faces who will bring new experience and new challenge I’m sure.

“We will build together to make this continue to be successful. We have all share one thing in common, which is to have our residents put a cross in our box to say we put our trust in you to represent us.

“I hope very much that we will ge to know each other and work together over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Richard Wearmouth, who represents the Morpeth Kirkhill ward, was re-elected as deputy leader of the council.

As had been suggested prior to the meeting, it appeared there was no official coalition between the parties, with all cabinet members also drawn from the Conservative ranks.

Nick Oliver returned to the cabinet as member for finance, having served in the role between 2017 and 2020. Guy Renner Thompson will continue as cabinet member for education, while Eve Chicken will serve as portfolio holder for adult services.

Mark Mather will be responsible for roads and highways; Gordon Stewart was allocated the brief for public services; John Riddle will be cabinet member for environment, rural areas and farming; and Colin Horncastle will continue as cabinet member for housing and planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the Tories will lead a minority administration for the next four years, and will require the support of smaller parties to get crucial votes such as budgets – and potential confidence votes – through full council.

Cllr Sanderson, who represents the Longhorsley ward, has been council leader since 2020, while the Conservatives have been the largest party since 2017.