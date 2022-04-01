New image reveals how Newcastle's Grey Street could be transformed

A CGI design of how Grey Street could look.

Council bosses unveiled their vision to remove all traffic from Grey Street in Newcastle just over a year ago, the headline act in a proposed £50m overhaul of the city centre.

A temporary redesign of the beloved Georgian street has been in place since 2020, with road space given over to create more room for cyclists, pedestrians, and pavement cafes during the pandemic.

The next phase of the scheme will see all pay and display parking spots and taxi bays axed from the iconic thoroughfare.

Grey Street as it is at the moment.

Latest designs, which are currently out to public consultation, show Grey Street with a single lane of road that would be for southbound traffic only – with significantly widened pavements on either side and a new seating area surrounded by plants. Four new loading bays will also be installed to give vehicles access to local businesses.

A council spokesperson confirmed that the ultimate aim is still to fully pedestrianise Grey Street, though its transformation is now planned to happen in just two phases rather than the original four. It is hoped that work on this stage of the scheme will begin later this year.

In January, cyclists complained that they would be effectively banned from riding up the street because the council’s plans axed a northbound cycle route.

But transport chiefs have now rethought the proposal and will include such a provision, although it is not shown in the concept image released by the local authority.

Cyclists travelling south on Grey Street, towards the Quayside, will be expected to use the main carriageway.

Sally Watson, of the Newcastle Cycling Campaign, said: “We are extremely pleased to see that the council has reinstated two-way cycling on the most recent plans for Grey Street. The city centre desperately needs more streets like this which are safe for cycling so that more people can use this inexpensive and climate-friendly form of transport.

“Given the likely low levels of traffic on the street, this new layout should work well. We’d love to see continuous pavements running the length of the street so that pedestrians have an equally high quality environment.”

The council’s vision for the city centre also includes removing all traffic from Blackett Street, though that is subject to the outcome of a public inquiry triggered by opposition from bus companies.

Designs were also revealed last week for a proposal to pave over Hippy Green, while the regeneration of Northumberland Street will include the installation of 11 50ft-tall lighting pillars which have been inspired by Holy Island’s tidal causeway.

A spokesperson for Newcastle City Council said: “We have published updated proposals for Grey Street and are inviting people to have their say as part of a formal consultation. In response to previous feedback, the updated designs include space for cycling.