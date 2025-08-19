New housing project at former community centre and grammar school site in Berwick a step closer

A scheme by a developer in Berwick to build homes at a key site has moved closer to getting the green light as one of the two planning applications it has submitted has been approved.

Michael Guthrie Developments is seeking to convert the currently empty grade II* listed building on Palace Street East, which was home to the town’s former community centre and grammar school, into five houses and also to build two houses at the rear of the site.

The status of the building meant that a listed building consent bid was also required along with a regular planning application for the project.

Northumberland County Council has now approved the listed building consent bid, despite some objections over the proposed demolition of two prefab huts (outbuildings) dating back to the First World War.

However, a decision has yet to be made on the other application and one of the documents available on the council’s planning portal shows that an issue has been raised by the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

It says that the application is currently ‘non-compliant’ with a requirement in relation to ‘access and facilities for the fire service’.

The site was previously owned by the Berwick Youth Project and it had been seeking to build nine new flats, as well as a new house and workshop block.

But last year, the trustees decided to, “with regret”, dispose of the site – claiming that the number of years taken to try to overcome what it called a succession of difficulties meant the project it was working on was now beyond its means.

For the listed building consent application, which also includes the removal and relocation to a new garden of the stone arch, the council officer report said there were 14 objections and five letters of support.

It also stated: “The greatest public benefit to the scheme is that it proposes a sympathetic new use for a currently neglected building, allowing what remains of its significance to be better revealed.

“The applicant has entered into negotiations with landowners around the relocation and retention of the huts.

“It has been found, however, that the huts would not take to relocation due to their poor state of repair as evidenced at an officer site visit in the company of the built heritage conservation officer.”