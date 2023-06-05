News you can trust since 1854
New housing plans for Percy Wood Golf Club aim to create 'village like feel'

Fresh plans have been lodged for new homes at Percy Wood Golf and Country Retreat in Swarland.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST

An application on behalf of Harrison Leisure seeks reserved matters permission for 14 dwellings.

This details the proposed appearance, layout and scale of the development.

Outline permission for up to 16 houses and bungalows was approved in January 2021.

Percy Wood Golf and Country Club.Percy Wood Golf and Country Club.
The detailed plans show a row of bungalows and one-and-a-half storey homes with the applicant seeking to create ‘a village like feel’.

It comprises seven two-bed, four three-bed and three four-bed properties.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The layout proposes 14 bespoke units, comprising of a mixture of 1/1.5 storey detached and semi-detached bungalows to reference the surrounding architectural vernacular.

“The main entry to the scheme aims to create a gateway that mimics the local character of Swarland with long/wide fronted units.

“The street hierarchy has been broken down to provide an informal and organic shared surface, interwoven with pockets of green spaces, providing a village like feel to the scheme.

“The development will aim to reference the traditional style of the neighbouring properties, utilising natural materials such as stone and slate with elements of architectural details associated with the Northumberland vernacular.”

The report adds that the scheme has been designed following feedback from residents and Newton on the Moor and Swarland Parish Council on recent local applications.

The site was previously occupied by the former golf clubhouse, along with five timber cabins, but these have now been demolished. The clubhouse reception facilities have been relocated.

Related topics:Northumberland