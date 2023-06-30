With housing growth taking place across the county in recent years, the bin routes have been reviewed.

The change, which Northumberland County Council says has been made to make bin collection routes more efficient and reliable, will come into effect from the week beginning July 10.

With housing growth taking place across the county in recent years, refuse collection routes have been reviewed to make sure this important service is undertaken as effectively as possible.

Coun Colin Horncastle, portfolio holder responsible for looking after our environment, said: “We know how important our bin collections are to the smooth running of the county and it’s important everyone is aware of changes.

“In response to a growing demand for bin collections from new households, our latest budget gave further investment in the service for two extra refuse collection vehicles and crews.

“As a result of a review, it is necessary to change the refuse collection days for 4,070 of the county’s 163,764 households. All of the collection day changes fall in the south east part of the county.”

All households affected by the changes will receive a leaflet in the post informing them of their new collection date.

For households that do not experience a change in collection day, there may be a change to the time their bin is collected.

Therefore, all residents across the county are reminded to present their bin no later than 7am on the day of collection.