An application was submitted by developer Cussins in July 2020 to build the properties on land at Burgham Park Golf Club near Felton.

But councillors rejected the application at a Castle Morpeth Local Area Council meeting in February last year, against the advice of planning officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder appealed against the decision to UK government agency The Planning Inspectorate, which has now overturned the councillors’ ruling.

An artist's impression of what the Cussins development will look like.

The appointed officer from The Planning Inspectorate acknowledged that this plan was “clearly inappropriate development in the green belt,” something the housebuilder has accepted and claimed special circumstances could negate.

Concerns about the likely over-reliance on cars to access Longhorsely, the nearest village to the site, due to the lack of safe footpaths were also sustained by the inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the councillors’ decision was overturned regardless, as there was deemed to be a “real possibility” that previously-approved plans to build 50 holiday homes and 14 luxury homes would go ahead, causing even greater damage to the green belt.

Eight holiday homes have already been built as part of the original plan and according to the appeal decision, there is “no planning or legal impediments to prevent the remainder” from being finished as a ‘fallback’ to the failure of the more recent plans, which include 12 affordable properties.

The officer said: “Although I am conscious that residents of the development to the east have stated that there is no realistic prospect of the fallback position being delivered, there is no persuasive evidence to support this position.”

The new application involves using 5% less green belt land than previously approved proposals for the site, with buildings further from the site boundaries and more green space incorporated into the design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors had argued that the decreased number of units did not “outweigh the harm caused by the inappropriate development.”

The council also claimed fallback plans for holiday lets actually presented “greater economic benefits to the tourist economy,” and there was greater demand for holiday units than permanent housing.

But the inspectorate disagreed with the council’s arguments, and sided with Cussins’ view that plans would generate fewer vehicles, create more construction jobs and lead to more local area investment compared to the fallback.

As the appeal was successful, Cussins can now proceed with the 48-home scheme. Plans also involve the demolition of a greenkeepers’ compound as well as improvements to domestic infrastructure and road access to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As stipulated in the plans, Cussins will make a £192,000 contribution towards education in the area, namely Chantry Middle School and King Edward VI School, as well as a £33,600 contribution towards local healthcare facilities.

Jabin Cussins, chief executive officer of the developer, said: “The appeal decision is a very positive outcome for the local economy, helping to secure the long-term future of Burgham Park Golf Club whilst creating circa 150 leisure and construction related employment opportunities.

“Additionally, the development will contribute 12 much-needed on-site affordable homes and over £225,000 towards improving local education and health facilities.

“The new residential development will provide a wide range of three to five bedroom family homes, all of which will be built in a mixture of high quality heritage brick and Northumbrian sandstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The layout is very traditional with all homes benefiting from an attractive aspect onto a series of village greens and benefitting from well-proportioned gardens.”

As a result of the appeal decision, Burgham Park Golf Club is now expected to proceed with plans, approved in April 2021, to extend its clubhouse, relocate and improve its driving range, and create a new six-hole course.

Mr Cussins added: “Burgham Park Golf Club has exciting plans to extend the clubhouse to accommodate a restaurant and to improve their golfing facilities.