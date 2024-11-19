New fleet of gritters to combat winter weather in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council chiefs have insisted they are prepared for winter weather on Northumberland’s 3,000-mile road network.

Weather stations are now equipped with the latest cameras and sensors, allowing for real-time data on weather conditions and salt levels which enables the council to respond quickly and accurately to changing conditions and provide more reliable forecasts.

A fleet of new gritters has also been deployed.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Committee after some parts of the county received their first snowfall of this winter, council leader Glen Sanderson praised the work of all council staff involved in keeping the roads clear.

He also outlined the steps the council had taken to make operations more efficient in the face of budget pressures.

He said: “What is important is we must not waste salt and grit. We must make sure we do it efficiently.

“We now have a new fleet which is very precise to ensure we’re not wasting salt. We’re also going to the roads that need the attention.

“We have invested incredible amounts of money on new equipment and monitoring stations, but because of the cost it is important we find the efficiencies. I’m incredibly proud of the drivers and staff that organise the whole operation – it’s a very important function for this council to take.”

The council has issued some figures highlighting the size of the task it will be undertaking this winter. The local authority has 105 dedicated staff members including supervisors, managers and drivers, with 44,000 tonnes of salt stockpiled and ready.

The council’s fleet consists of 29 multi-purpose gritting vehicles along with two specialised snow blowers. In addition, there are 1,600 grit bins and a further 200 grit heaps distributed across the county.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said “Our team is ready for whatever winter has in store. Northumberland’s landscape presents unique challenges, from snowy hilltops to milder coastal areas, and we’ve prepared our fleet and staff to keep roads clear and residents safe.

“This is a dedicated effort to ensure our communities remain connected and supported all winter long.”