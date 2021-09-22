New fence blocking pavement in Alnwick sparks 'many messages of complaint'

A new fence which blocks a pavement in Alnwick has sparked an outcry on social media.

The new fence on Victoria Terrace, Alnwick.

The fence appeared earlier this week next door to the fish and chip shop in Victoria Terrace.

It is understood the owner of the property is claiming ownership of the land as far as the fence.

However, there have been hundreds of comments on the Alnwick Matters Facebook page raising concerns about the impact on pedestrians, especially wheelchair users and children.

The new fence.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “I’ve raised this with officers at County Hall to the highest level.

"He claims to have deeds showing ownership of where his fence now sits.

"I can hardly believe he has gone ahead with this before any resolution with county highways, especially given the impact on pedestrians and children walking to school.

"There are meetings scheduled to find the legal way forward and I’m sorry I can’t do more, but I’ve sent photos and explained to officers that I’m receiving many messages of complaint. I can’t get it higher or faster at County Hall, but I won’t let it go.”

