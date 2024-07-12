Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new equestrian centre in Northumberland have been approved by councillors.

The project, which could create as many as 19 jobs, will see a former dairy cattle farm just off the A196, between Morpeth and Guide Post, converted into a stables after being out of use for 16 years.

A barn at the site will be converted to house 24 horses, three accommodation units and some office space will be built, and new paths and parking will be laid.

The business will provide a location for horses and their riders to stay when travelling to Northumberland to compete in the county’s equestrian events.

The proposals will see new stables built at the countryside site near Morpeth. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Lessons and overnight stay training camps would also be provided at the centre, with schools and colleges able to visit for residential activities, work experience placements, or well-being sessions.

The applicants also plan on launching a performance psychology business catering to equestrian competitors at the site.

Members of Northumberland County Council’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee voted to grant planning consent to the scheme at a meeting on Monday, July 8.

The plans had received 84 supportive comments from members of the public but were objected to by Hepscott Parish Council.

The council rejected a similar application concerning the site in June last year but planning officers said the new plans “provide further justification for the visitor accommodation.”

In their report recommending councillors approved the scheme, they said a “very special circumstances case has been put forward” that the community use, well-being benefits, educational role, and support for the rural economy would “outweigh the green belt harms.”