Council leader Glen Sanderson has spoken repeatedly about his desire to bring in a new team of officers to replace the long-standing interim arrangements at the council.

Expensive interim staff were blamed last year when think-tank the Taxpayer’s Alliance revealed the council was paying 20 officers more than £100,000 a year – the highest of any in the North East.

HR consultant Steve Crosland told the council’s staff and appointments committee that two ‘high quality’ candidates had been shortlisted for the position, and that the preferred candidate had indicated they would be willing to accept the council’s job offer.

County Hall in Morpeth.

He also said that the new officer would receive a salary of £96,000 a year.