New director with £96,000 salary to be appointed at Northumberland County Council

Northumberland County Council is set to appoint a new director of workforce and organisational development as the revamp of the authority’s top team continues.

By James Robinson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 10:13am

Council leader Glen Sanderson has spoken repeatedly about his desire to bring in a new team of officers to replace the long-standing interim arrangements at the council.

Expensive interim staff were blamed last year when think-tank the Taxpayer’s Alliance revealed the council was paying 20 officers more than £100,000 a year – the highest of any in the North East.

HR consultant Steve Crosland told the council’s staff and appointments committee that two ‘high quality’ candidates had been shortlisted for the position, and that the preferred candidate had indicated they would be willing to accept the council’s job offer.

He also said that the new officer would receive a salary of £96,000 a year.

A report to members explained that because it is an appointment at the level below the executive director posts it does not require full council approval.

