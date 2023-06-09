News you can trust since 1854
New devolution consultation figures reveal support for £4.2bn deal is lowest in Northumberland

New figures have revealed the low number of Northumberland residents who responded to consultation on the North East’s £4.2bn devolution deal.
By Daniel Holland
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 09:10 BST

Every part of the region has reported public backing for the historic shakeup of the region’s politics which will see a new North East mayor elected next year.

But newly-released figures show support for the principle of a North East Mayoral Combined Authority was lowest in Northumberland.

Of the 297 responses, 54.9% were in support, with 37.6% against.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and North East council leaders.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and North East council leaders.
There has previously been criticism of the “really disappointing” consultation response – with just 3,235 submissions.

Last week, all seven councils involved agreed to send a report of the consultation’s findings to Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove, ahead of orders being laid in Parliament to establish the new combined authority.

The existing North of Tyne Combined Authority and non-mayoral North East Combined Authority will be abolished, with a mayor of the new body due to be elected in May 2024.

