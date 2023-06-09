Every part of the region has reported public backing for the historic shakeup of the region’s politics which will see a new North East mayor elected next year.

But newly-released figures show support for the principle of a North East Mayoral Combined Authority was lowest in Northumberland.

Of the 297 responses, 54.9% were in support, with 37.6% against.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove and North East council leaders.

There has previously been criticism of the “really disappointing” consultation response – with just 3,235 submissions.

Last week, all seven councils involved agreed to send a report of the consultation’s findings to Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove, ahead of orders being laid in Parliament to establish the new combined authority.