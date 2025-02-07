A new corner shop in Bedlington has been granted a licence to sell alcohol despite opposition to the plans.

The corner shop, which will open in Vulcan Place in the coming weeks, will be allowed to sell alcohol between 6am-10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 6am-9pm on Sundays.

The proposals were granted permission by a panel of Northumberland county councillors on Thursday, despite more than 60 objections submitted by families living nearby.

The hearing heard applicant Jude Anthony had experience working in the retail sector, and now planned to open a business on the site of the former Mustard Seed Coffee House. The shop would be run as part of the national Go Local chain.

One objector claimed the area was ‘oversaturated’ with alcohol vendors and raised concerns about the store’s proximity to Whitley Memorial Primary School.

Speaking at the hearing, the owner of nearby pub the Northumberland Arms Neil Purvis said: “My biggest concern is the anti-social behaviour. We have problems with teenagers in the area.

“They tend to gather around premises like this. I have had customers being harassed on the way in and out of the pub by certain individuals.

“It is a risk to my clientèle, and my pub has been there for many years. Customers will be hassled every day.”

However, a report presented to members highlighted the fact that key officials, such as the Chief of Police, had raised no objections to the plans.

The panel decided there were no grounds to refuse the licence.