New consultation for Ashington cinema plans after previous planning permission expires
Planning permission for the project was granted in 2020 at Portland Park in Ashington, sometimes referred to as the ‘Ashington Hole’, but this consent expired before construction work could begin.
Residents will have the opportunity to view the new draft plans for the cinema and restaurant complex, which developer Advance Northumberland says include improvements on the previous scheme, and give feedback ahead of the submission of a new planning application.
The project, funded by the government, the county council, and Advance, which is owned by the council, is part of regeneration efforts in the town, and operator Reel Cinema is already lined up to run the multiplex.
Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “The leisure plans would add to existing schemes like the £45m new Northumberland College in the town centre and the new station for the Northumberland Line.
“There is significant ongoing investment into Ashington, and we all want to see progress at Portland Park.
“We know there is a lot of interest in the site locally and hope as many people as possible will come along and get involved in the consultation.”
The latest iteration of the plans include six screens, two restaurant units, and associated landscaping, car, and cycle parking.
The changes to the previous plans include surface level car parking with no undercroft car park, enhanced public realm improvements and landscaping, and an updated design for the cinema auditoriums that meets modern design standards, adds more and wider seating, and has more leg room.
An online consultation has launched at dpp1.co.uk/portland-park-cinema and will be available until Wednesday, July 24.
An in-person consultation event is also being held at YMCA Northumberland on North View, Ashington on Wednesday, July 17 between 4pm to 7pm.
This follows a consultation exercise on the wider Ashington Regeneration Programme in May.
The council’s cabinet reallocated £600,000 of the 2023-24 budget for the scheme to projects in other towns last year, due to what council papers described as ‘slippage in the project delivery’, but the administration insisted the money would be returned and delivery of the project would not be impacted.
