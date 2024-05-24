Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland’s new children’s home is a step closer to opening following a successful recruitment drive that has been recognised with a national award.

Now the team are looking to expand further – in preparation for opening six more smaller homes.

Pegsworth House in Pegswood is a purpose-built children’s residential home for four young people.

It is part of Northumberland County Council’s commitment to making sure all young people in the county can grow up in safe and loving homes as close to their communities as possible.

The new recruits at Pegsworth House, Northumberland County Council's new children's home.

To attract the best applicants, the council launched a recruitment drive to shine a spotlight on the often-misunderstood reality of everyday family life in a children’s home.

The myth-busting campaign aimed to reach out to people passionate about making a difference to the lives of young people, emphasising it was personality more than experience that was the most important – as all training is provided.

It also aimed to answer any questions the local community may have about the new home.

All posts were filled, and the new team are now receiving training in the council’s other children’s homes. Once the home’s Ofsted registration is complete, the children will start to move in.

The myth-busting approach, along with other innovative ways to attract the right candidates, was recognised when it was named the Best Creative Concept Recruitment Campaign at the Excellence in People Management Awards 2024.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for inspiring young people, said: “We’re investing in opening new homes, so that more young people can get the best care for them here in Northumberland

“Our new recruits bring with them a brilliant mix of skills, talents and life experience and we’re delighted to welcome them on board.”

Among the new starters is former apprentice joiner Chris Cooke who had never considered a career in children’s social care until he started talking to the team at a jobs fair.

He said: “No two days will be the same and you’re making a difference - that’s what attracted me the most.”

The council’s other new children’s homes will be smaller homes that offer solo placements for older young people, helping them on their journey to independence.