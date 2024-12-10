After a very thorough recruitment process, Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has announced that it has filled its Chief Officer role.

Iain McCready, who will start in February, is joining the local authority from Farnham Town Council.

He has been instrumental in its successes of NALC Council of the Year in 2021 and has achieved fantastic results in Farnham in Bloom regionally at South and South East in Bloom and nationally at RHS Britain in Bloom – winning Golds in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024, including three best in categories.

A Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council spokesperson said: “He has also been the instigator for many biodiversity and sustainable measures in the town including mass tree planting, creating wildflower meadows and setting up a Climate Change task group.

Iain McCready.

“Other projects that Iain has worked on are improvements to the Christmas lights in the town, obtaining additional Green Spaces from the Borough Council, leading on the Remembrance Day parade and managing the tender processes for new toilets, council website, cemetery gardens and a playground refurbishment.

“Iain brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and we are very lucky to be able to have secured such an experienced individual into this role.

“We look forward to working with Iain to deliver the council’s vision over the coming months and years.”