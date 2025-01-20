New car park opens in Newbiggin after £750,000 revamp

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 17:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new car park for Newbiggin is complete and open for business.

It’s been built in Maitland Terrace, on the former Northumberland County Council Library & Social Services Site.

It replaces the temporary car park that has been in place since the demolition of the old library building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new car park, which cost around £750,000, provides 38 parking spaces made up of 30 standard bays, four EV bays and four disabled bays.

Councillors John Riddle and Liz Simpson with council staff in the new car park.Councillors John Riddle and Liz Simpson with council staff in the new car park.
Councillors John Riddle and Liz Simpson with council staff in the new car park.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for Improving Roads and Highways, said: “This new facility will be a great asset both for local residents and visitors.

“The free car park will support access to local shops, business and health facilities as well as providing greater capacity for the increasing number of visitors to the town and its glorious beach and promenade.”

Cllr Liz Simpson, Newbiggin Central and East, added: “It’s great that we now have a permanent fully modernised parking facility, with EV charging points and disabled bays, to welcome visitors in 2025.

“Newbiggin is becoming an increasingly popular place to visit with a range of new businesses, and I look forward to the new car park being well used.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice