New car park opens in Newbiggin after £750,000 revamp
It’s been built in Maitland Terrace, on the former Northumberland County Council Library & Social Services Site.
It replaces the temporary car park that has been in place since the demolition of the old library building.
The new car park, which cost around £750,000, provides 38 parking spaces made up of 30 standard bays, four EV bays and four disabled bays.
Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for Improving Roads and Highways, said: “This new facility will be a great asset both for local residents and visitors.
“The free car park will support access to local shops, business and health facilities as well as providing greater capacity for the increasing number of visitors to the town and its glorious beach and promenade.”
Cllr Liz Simpson, Newbiggin Central and East, added: “It’s great that we now have a permanent fully modernised parking facility, with EV charging points and disabled bays, to welcome visitors in 2025.
“Newbiggin is becoming an increasingly popular place to visit with a range of new businesses, and I look forward to the new car park being well used.”
