The Turner Street car park redevelopment site in Amble. Picture: The Ambler

Original plans for the Turner Street car park had initially included a parking charge in order to compensate for the nearly £2m price tag for the development.

However, in February, Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson announced that the authority would not impose charges in their town centre car parks.

He said: “We understand why Amble is so keen and that is why we have done it [car park].

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of parking spaces will be increased from 49 to 134, with electric charging points also to be added. Picture: The Ambler

"In terms of tariffs, we want local people to be able to pop into town without having to pay for car parking." .

Calls for a new car park have grown in recent years as Amble’s tourism industry has expanded, with more visitors visiting the seaside town every year.

He added: “We know the visitor economy is very important to Northumberland, and it’s important that people can get their cars parked at a reasonable price.

"We think this will help the Amble tourism offer significantly by having a car park. And we hope that businesses thrive from it.”

Jeff Watson, councillor for Amble West and Walkworth, has been a keen proponent of the development, citing the benefits of the new car park.

He said: “We just think that the residents of Amble deserve a bit of consideration and that is why we wanted to give them that first hour free.

"I can’t see anything else but benefit for local businesses, the town, on a good summer’s day, gets really busy and people sort of go off and drive elsewhere.”