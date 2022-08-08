Land next to the existing car park on Turner Street was bought by Northumberland County Council last year.

Its development has increased the number of parking spaces from 47 to 134.

There are seven disabled parking bays and six electric vehicle bays. Spaces for motorcycles and bikes are also be included while drainage, lighting and access to the site are also improved.

Councillors Jeff Watson, John Riddle, Terry Clark and highways manager John Hunter at the newly-opened car park.

The work has also been taking place with the green agenda at the forefront.

Recycled materials are being used in the project saving both cost and carbon footprint. Around 2,500 tonnes of recycled road making material have been used saving the council over £125,000 in tipping fees and over £100,000 in the purchase of quarried stone - as well as saving around 17 tonnes of carbon.

All of the plant operating on the site are also run on hydrogenated vegetable oil - a more environmentally friendly option to diesel.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member responsible for local services said: “It’s great to get this new car park open with the bulk of the school summer holidays ahead of us.

“Amble, like many other parts of the county, sees a huge influx of visitors over the summer and this big increase in parking availability should make things easier for both holidaymakers and locals wishing to park.

“It’s also very welcome that we’ve been using a number of techniques to ensure the work has been as green as possible, particularly around recycling old road material.”

Partners in the project included Amble Business Club, Amble Town Council and Amble Development Trust.

Cllr Terry Clark, county councillor for the Amble ward said: "The new Turner Street car park is a welcome addition.

“The Turner Street parking provisions will benefit residents and visitors, giving access to Amble’s shops and cafés with easy access to the harbour.

“It will help meet the parking needs within Amble, also help take the strain during the holiday season helping in reducing parking in residential areas. It is a truly welcome addition for Amble.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, county councillor for Amble West with Warkworth and cabinet member for tourism, added: “This is excellent news. I’ve been working with local businesses and other stakeholders for a long-time to bring this scheme to fruition.

“We’re enjoying another busy summer along our coast and Amble continues to grow in popularity.