Northumberland residents and visitors will soon benefit from improvements to the local bus network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three new or enhanced bus routes will improve connectivity to services, education, employment and tourist destinations.

From Saturday, March 29, the Arriva 419 service will run twice a day on Saturdays linking the villages of Cambo, Hartburn, Mitford, Scots Gap and Whalton with Morpeth as well as providing connections to the Wallington site and Bolam Lake Country Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These villages do not currently have any bus services and Northumberland County Council has been lobbying for several years to provide one.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council.

From Monday, March 24, the Arriva X30 service from Blyth and Newsham to Regent Centre and Newcastle will run every 30 minutes, Monday to Fridays, during commuter times and then hourly during Monday to Friday and Saturday daytimes.

This service currently only runs hourly during weekday commuter times.

In addition, from Saturday, March 29, the 693 service will restore a regular bus link to Kielder after an absence of several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses will run every two hours on Saturdays between Kielder and Bellingham, connecting there with the existing Go North East 680 to and from Hexham.

The services will be funded through the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “We have worked closely with local communities, parish and county councillors to identify new and improved bus routes and lobbied hard to the government for funding to provide them.”

All services will operate for a 12-month trial period and if they are well used and popular, they will continue to operate. For full details of the new routes and times, go to www.nexus.org.uk