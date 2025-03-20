New bus services in Northumberland to improve connectivity in the county
The three new or enhanced bus routes will improve connectivity to services, education, employment and tourist destinations.
From Saturday, March 29, the Arriva 419 service will run twice a day on Saturdays linking the villages of Cambo, Hartburn, Mitford, Scots Gap and Whalton with Morpeth as well as providing connections to the Wallington site and Bolam Lake Country Park.
These villages do not currently have any bus services and Northumberland County Council has been lobbying for several years to provide one.
From Monday, March 24, the Arriva X30 service from Blyth and Newsham to Regent Centre and Newcastle will run every 30 minutes, Monday to Fridays, during commuter times and then hourly during Monday to Friday and Saturday daytimes.
This service currently only runs hourly during weekday commuter times.
In addition, from Saturday, March 29, the 693 service will restore a regular bus link to Kielder after an absence of several years.
Buses will run every two hours on Saturdays between Kielder and Bellingham, connecting there with the existing Go North East 680 to and from Hexham.
The services will be funded through the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.
Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “We have worked closely with local communities, parish and county councillors to identify new and improved bus routes and lobbied hard to the government for funding to provide them.”
All services will operate for a 12-month trial period and if they are well used and popular, they will continue to operate. For full details of the new routes and times, go to www.nexus.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.