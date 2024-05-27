Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to demolish a series of disused garages in Amble and replace them with accessible, affordable bungalows have been approved.

North Tyneside-based firm HUSK will build the 15 new homes on Alndale, Andrew Drive, Kennedy Road, St Lawrence Avenue and Windsor Terrace. The Husk concept sees the conversion of the empty garages into one and two bedroom houses on brownfield sites which previously couldn’t be developed.

The existing garage structure is utilised while an addition section, fabricated offsite, is added to form the new bungalows. The plans were presented to the North Northumberland Local Area Committee on Thursday in five separate applications.

Speaking at the meeting, applicant Russell Edwards said: “Each of the proposals converts the existing blocks of garages into high quality residential bungalows. It will provide much needed accessible, affordable homes on brownfield land.

An example of a HUSK bungalow similar to those set to be built in Amble. (Photo by HUSK)

“The homes will have low energy costs for residents with air source heat pumps and solar panels, as well as high thermal efficiency whole conforming to nationally proscribed space standards.

“All of the garages are 100% empty. None of the garages at the five sites are being used.”

Amble West and Warkworth councillor Jeff Watson welcomed the proposals.

He said: “This is something that the town council has been working on for many many years. We’re having loads and loads of building in Amble but no small, affordable houses which are really, really required.

“This is one of the simplest applications we have seen in a long time.”

Amble councillor Terry Clark added: “There is an acute shortage of affordable bungalows. This is a fantastic project.

“The renewal of the garages will help older people to live safer, independently and comfortably within Amble.”

Cllr Guy Renner Thompson outlined how the homes would help younger families to get on the housing ladder, easing the housing crisis throughout the county.

He said: “I am very much in support. I think the important thing to point out is, within existing council housing you might have an elderly person in a three-bedroom home, preventing young families from moving in.

“This will free up housing stock that young people can use.”