New building at Pavilion site in Morpeth would be new home for the Ellington Colliery Band if project gets green light
Morpeth Town Council has been approached by the band about the possibility of utilising part of the proposed building at the Pavilion site in Carlisle Park as its permanent home.
As well as the refurbishment of St James Community Centre and the Pavilion Café, the council received planning permission for an additional building at the back of the Pavilion site that would be used for additional community space and storage. However, the additional building was put on hold with the disruption caused by Covid-19.
Now with the ECB approach having been made, discussions are progressing and an update was provided to councillors as part of a ‘Property, Assets and Events’ report to a meeting of the Finance and General Purposes Committee.
It included the following: “The band have struggled for many years to find a permanent home.
“Current estimated costs for the building, which would meet the needs of the band and the wider community are approximately £123,000 excluding VAT.
“ECB have secured £50,000 of funding from NCC councillors to put towards the building and have applied for £20,000 from external funders, this would leave the (town) council to put £53,000 towards the actual external building. ECB are aiming to raise the money for the internal refit from funders and local businesses.”
Members of the committee agreed in principle to the building works, subject to a fully costed proposal.
After the meeting, Coun David Bawn, chairman of the Finance and General Purposes Committee, said that he is looking forward to exploring the exciting opportunity to develop a new community space in the park, which will compliment the Pavilion and the park as a whole.
