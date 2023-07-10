News you can trust since 1854
New benches installed by Alnwick Town Council

Seven new benches have been placed around Alnwick.
By Ian Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST

They have been funded and installed by Alnwick Town Council.

Some of the new seats are replacing old seats while others provide additional seating.

Cllr Peter Broom, chairman of the recreation and amenities committee, said: “Well I can tell you that they are comfortable!

Mayor Geoff Watson and Cllr Peter Broom on one of the new benches in Alnwick. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilMayor Geoff Watson and Cllr Peter Broom on one of the new benches in Alnwick. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
Mayor Geoff Watson and Cllr Peter Broom on one of the new benches in Alnwick. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
"We are so lucky to live in a beautiful town and these seats give people, local and visitors alike, the opportunity to sit down and admire the view.”

The council is also installing 12 new litter bins.

Again, some are additional and some are replacements but the existing bins being replaced will be used elsewhere.

