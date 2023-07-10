They have been funded and installed by Alnwick Town Council.

Some of the new seats are replacing old seats while others provide additional seating.

Cllr Peter Broom, chairman of the recreation and amenities committee, said: “Well I can tell you that they are comfortable!

Mayor Geoff Watson and Cllr Peter Broom on one of the new benches in Alnwick. Picture: Alnwick Town Council

"We are so lucky to live in a beautiful town and these seats give people, local and visitors alike, the opportunity to sit down and admire the view.”

The council is also installing 12 new litter bins.