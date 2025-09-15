A new convenience store in Ashington has been granted a licence to sell alcohol for 19 hours a day.

The applicant intends to open a Premier store known as Ashington Mini Market on South View.

Under the terms of the licence from Northumberland County Council, the store will be allowed to supply alcohol from 6am to 1am seven days a week.

Furthermore, applicant Jude Anthony also received permission to serve late night refreshments from 11pm to 1am every day.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Anthony at a council licensing hearing on Thursday, agent Suresh Kanapathi said the site had previously operated as an off-licence.

He added: “The applicant has taken over and is applying for a small supermarket. Alcohol is part of the product.

“He has experience of this type of licence. There have been no objections from any of the authorities.”

The council had received an objection from the operators of a nearby off-licence and convenience store.

The objectors, whose names were redacted, wrote to “strongly oppose” the application on the grounds of the prevention of public nuisance, the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the protection of children from harm.

They argued the store would be “easily accessible to young people” and that the site is “close to public spaces they use”. The objectors claimed that selling alcoholic drinks until 1am “increases the chance of underage sales or proxy purchases”.

The objectors also claimed the new business would have a “severe economic impact” and would be a “threat to existing businesses and jobs”.

Mr Suresh added: “The objectors are representing another business nearby. I think they’re concerned about the economic threat and over-saturation.

“We have a system and we have taken steps to protect children. Challenge 25 will be in operation and there is no reason the store would sell to children.

“I think their concerns are addressed by the steps we have taken.”