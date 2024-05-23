Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In giving a fresh bid for housing at a section of agricultural land in the Berwick area the green light, Northumberland County Council planners have praised the applicant for meeting local needs and requirements.

The proposal by Ascent Homes for 30 homes, single and double garages and associated highways and landscape works at the site – which is located to the south of East Ord Farm and is bounded to the north by the A698, Rotary Way, and Berwick Garden Centre to the west – was approved under delegated powers.

A previous outline proposal and then a reserved matters application were approved in 2018 and March 2022 respectively.

However, the design and access statement stated that “upon review of the current consented scheme for thirty dwellings at this site, in context of the constraints and opportunities, it was considered that the design could be improved”.

The site is bounded to the north by the A698, Rotary Way. Picture from Google.

It added: “The range of accommodation proposed should also be more appropriate to the local demographic, with residential plots that offer greater amenity to the community.”

The homes are a mix of semi-detached and detached houses, totalling 3,591sq m. Five of them are classed as affordable housing and there are also seven bungalows.

The report by planning officers explained how the scheme would contribute to the area’s identified needs, sometimes referring to the Berwick and Norham & Islandshire Housing Needs Assessment (2020).

It stated: “The relevant planning policies seek to ensure the provision of a choice and mix of housing that helps to meet identified local needs, including for affordable homes and accommodation suitable for older and vulnerable people.

“The proposed dwellings offer a mix of house types including bungalows, semi-detached and detached dwellings, some with external and some with integral garaging. Built with a facing brick finish with different house types constructed of different brick colour/types coupled, with differing tile finishes/colours over.

“The proposed lower density of development compared with the extant permitted scheme (with seemingly no further phases of development now being provided for) would be more reflective of this site’s suburban/urban fringe location and of the lower density character of this part of East Ord.”