The application by Ascent Homes is for 30 homes, single and double garages and associated highways and landscape works at the site, which is located to the south of East Ord Farm. It is bounded to the north by the A698, Rotary Way, and Berwick Garden Centre to the west.

A previous outline proposal and then a reserved matters application were approved in 2018 and March 2022 respectively.

However, the design and access statement states that “upon review of the current consented scheme for thirty dwellings at this site, in context of the constraints and opportunities, it was considered that the design could be improved”.

The site is bounded to the north by the A698, Rotary Way. Picture from Google.

It adds: “The previously approved development could more greatly respect the existing topography, with improved consideration of the setting and integration with the surrounding context.

“The range of accommodation proposed should also be more appropriate to the local demographic, with residential plots that offer greater amenity to the community.”

The proposed homes are a mix of semi-detached and detached houses, totalling 3,591sq m. Five of them are classed as ‘affordable housing’.

The planning statement by DPP Planning on behalf of Ascent Homes includes the following: “Within the plots, each property will have a front and rear garden, whilst hedgerows and gravel are proposed in the front gardens, depending on the size of the gardens.

“Climbers will be used to screen rear garden fencing on the more prominent plots.”